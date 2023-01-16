New Brewery Opens At Clyde Iron Works

Clyde Brewing features 6 different traditional beers and a non-alcoholic root beer.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Clyde Iron Works is celebrating a big expansion into the brewing business.

Clyde Brewing is located in the Clyde building in Lincoln Park. Monday, the kick-off had taste testings of their 6 new brews, plus a root beer for those not wanting alcohol.

All of the traditional style beers are dedicated to the manufacturing history of Clyde with names like “Steam Skidder Stout” and Whirley Wheat.”

The brewery has been in the works since 2020. The head brewer is Dale Kleinschmidt, who was the head brewer of Lake Superior Brewing for nearly 25 years.

“I’ve always told people you know give it a taste. And if you don’t like it that’s okay. You know not everybody is gonna like everything,” said Kleinschmidt. “But we encourage people to come down give em a taste, give em a fair shot and you’ll probably find something that you like.”

The owners of Clyde Iron Works are also working on a future hotel called “Clyde Hotel.” They hope to break ground on the existing property this spring, and if all goes well a second hotel will follow.