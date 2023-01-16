Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor Cruises by Cromwell-Wright, Duluth East Rally Late to Pick Up Eighth Straight

The Greyhounds were led by senior Rachel Hagen with 24 points in the win.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor girls basketball team hosted a tough Cromwell-Wright team on Monday night.

The Rails got out to a hot start in the first half and never cooled down, picking up the 63-45 win.

Meanwhile, Esko welcomed in Duluth East who has been on a roll, with seven straight wins.

The Eskomos were up to start the second half, but the Greyhounds rallied back, picking up their 8th consecutive win, winning 56-52.

Rachel Hagen led Duluth East with 24 points.

Proctor will be back in action against Hibbing at home on Saturday and Cromwell-Wright will return home to take on Mesabi East, Thursday. While, Duluth East takes on Denfeld at home Thursday and Esko faces off with Pine City on Wednesday.