Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March And Rally In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — It was grey, overcast and raining, but hearts were warm in Downtown Duluth Monday.

The annual Martin Luther King Junior march and rally started at the Washington Community Center. It then made its way down Lake Avenue, before heading down Superior Street.

The almost 200 marchers who came together to honor the memory of Dr. King included children, parents, various races and creeds, the old, the young and many others.

At times the air was filled with the words and sounds of Amazing Grace and other songs.