Carlson & Fahrenholtz Earn Weekly Honors for Respective Conferences

This is the first time Fahrenholtz was named player of the week.

DULUTH, Minn.- He’s normally known for his offense, but this week he was recognized for his defensive abilities.

Nick Carlson from St. Scholastica was named the MIAC defensive player of the week.

Carlson was a rebound machine over the weekend as he grabbed 20 rebounds and came away with six steals and two blocked shots.

His breakout performance came from the Saints contest against St. Mary’s.

The former South Ridge Panther would have a career-high 12 rebounds.

Carlson and the Saints will next play at Bethel on Wednesday.

In the UMAC, UWS men’s forward Josef Fahrenholtz was named player of the week for the first time in his career.

The senior center averaged 18.5 points and five rebounds per game in wins at Crown and Minnesota Morris Friday and Saturday.

He also shot an impressive 51 percent from the field.

Fahrenholtz is currently fourth in the conference in scoring and seventh in rebounding . He is also sixth in field goal percentage.

The big man and the Yellowjackets will next be in action on Friday when they host Northwestern.