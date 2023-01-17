Coffee Conversation: “Best Date Ever” at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. — In celebration of Valentines Day, Best Date Ever is returning to the Lake Superior Zoo on select dates in February.

Zoo-goers and their dates will get to create a valentine’s themed enrichment for an animal of their choice, while also enjoying dessert and toasting champagne (or non-alcohol drinks.)

Marketing Coordinator Caroline Routley talked about the fun event on Tuesday’s morning newscast.

Best Date Ever is taking place February 10, 11, and 14.

