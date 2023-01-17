Governor Evers Hosts Listening Session at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez were on the campus of University of Wisconsin Superior Tuesday.

They were there as part of a college campus listening tour before the Governor presents his budget proposal next month.

There were about two dozen people who came to talk with the Governor and Lt. Governor about the issues they want included in the budget. Three small groups were set up to focus on general subject areas. Before the groups met, the top state executives talked about some of the issues they have been hearing at other listening sessions.

“How important childcare is, it’s one of those universal things that ten years ago people talked about, but now it’s an issue about allowing people to enter the work force if necessary, schooling and it is important, and I hear it everywhere and I’m anticipating I will hear it again,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says.

“I hear the childcare issues, I’m a mother myself. I remember that dance trying to be able to get the kids to childcare while working full time. That’s always been an issue for me, I’m also a nurse and so I hear the health care issues people have. They want it to be accessible, they want it to be affordable and that’s not always the case across the state of Wisconsin and we can, and we should do better,” Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez says.

Education was another issue that many people wanted to talk to the state leaders about. They want to make sure education and education funding continues to be a priority. Mary Smith-Johnson is a former special education teacher who was also a school board member. She had a concern about an area of education that needs additional attention.

“One of my biggest concerns is not the traditional academics of schools but also, more importantly, the social issues that are causing so much difficulty for our kids and reassuring them,” Listening Session Attendee Mary Smith-Johnson says.

The Governors’ office says there will be one more of these listening sessions later this month. That will be held in Eau Claire at UW-Eau Claire next Wednesday evening.