Lake Superior Running Behind With Ice Cover

If you have looked out at Lake Superior over the past several days, you may have noticed there is not a lot of ice on the lake, if any at all.

What is causing this? FOX 21 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Mehlberg explains and dives into the records books.

To find out the current ice cover for Lake Superior and all the Great Lakes, click on the link below:

Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory