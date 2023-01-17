Prep Hockey: Duluth East Boys Snap Denfeld’s Six Game Winning Streak 4-0

Duluth East (9-6-1) will next play at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team took bragging rights on Tuesday as they downed rival Duluth Denfeld 4-0.

With the loss, Duluth Denfeld’s win streak is stopped at six.

The Greyhounds would outshoot the Hunters 43-10.

Duluth East (9-6-1) will next play at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday.

Duluth Denfeld (10-6-1) will look to bounce back at home on Friday against East Grand Forks.