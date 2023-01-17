UMD Women’s Hockey Stays at #6 in USCHO Poll, MacLeod Named WCHA Rookie of the Week

DULUTH, Minn.- After a dominating weekend sweep of Bemidji State, the UMD women’s hockey team sees no movement in the latest USCHO poll as they remain at number six.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Beavers 13 to 1 on offense.

Then to top it off on the defensive side, Emma Soderberg would pick up her 6th shutout on Saturday and freshman goalie Hailey Macleod would stop all 11 shots she saw on Friday.

UMD returns to action this upcoming weekend when they’ll play at St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday.

In other Bulldog news, UMD freshman goalie Hailey MacLeod played a big role in the Bulldogs success this weekend.

And as a result, she won the WCHA rookie of the week award.

MacLeod is now unbeaten in four starts for UMD this season.

She hasn’t let up many goals this year either with a .63 goals against average and a .931 saves percentage overall.

She previously earned rookie of the month honors for the WCHA back in November.