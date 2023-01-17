UMD’s Drew Blair Lands on Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List

Blair currently leads the Bulldogs in points per game with 20.1.

DULUTH, Minn.- He’s been putting up points all season long for the UMD men’s basketball team and now he has landed on the watch list for one prestigious award.

Drew Blair was named to the Bevo Francis top 100 watch list on Monday.

The award is an annual honor given to the player that had the best overall season across Small College Basketball.

Blair currently leads the Bulldogs in points per game with 20.1.

The list will be cut down multiple times before they announce the finalists on April 1st and the winner of the award on April 3rd.