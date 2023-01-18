After Wake Up Call in Last Meeting, UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to St. Thomas for 2nd Go-Around

UMD and St. Thomas will drop the puck on Saturday at 6 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog women’s squad is riding high after their dominating sweep of Bemidji State.

They’ll take their 7 game unbeaten streak to St. Paul this weekend to square off with the Tommies of St. Thomas.

The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game to the Tommies but they did tie in their most recent meeting back on December 10th.

Head Coach Maura Crowell calls that contest a wake up call for her team and says it’s a big reason that UMD has seen a surge in their play in the 2nd half of the season.

“Sometimes you need a wake up call. Just get a shake up once in awhile. It wasn’t a loss luckily, it was a tie and it did the trick. So I think we’re very alert, we’re playing with urgency. In the 2nd half you’re just a little closer to that ultimate goal. So that motivation to stay at that high pace is there,” said Crowell.

