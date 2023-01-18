BWCAW Quota Season Permits Available January 25

DULUTH, Minn –The last Wednesday in January is coming up which means permit reservations for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness can be made for the 2023 quota season. Starting at 9:00 a.m. CST on January 25, you will be able to book your reservation for dates between May 1 and September 30 in the BWACW.

Before attempting to make a reservation, the Forest Service suggests you plan ahead with at least three travel options in mind including dates and entry points. Making a reservation online here instead of calling will help you avoid delays.

Creating or logging on to your account shortly before permits go on sale is also recommended. The Forest Service urges those making reservations to review the additional information and requirements for permit holders, specifically the “Need to Know” and “Fees and Cancellations” sections found on the recreation.gov website.

If you would prefer to make a reservation by phone, you can do so by calling 1-877-444-6777.