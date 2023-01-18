CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees.

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness.

This is the second year CHUM has received this donation after partnering with St. Luke’s to create the St. Francis Apartments in 2021.

“We just wanted to make sure that everybody had something. Something as small as a toothbrush can make somebody’s day. Taking a shower with a clean bar of soap definitely means the world. This organization is very heart-felt. For myself, I like to give back in any way that I possibly can, and this is just one way that I could encourage others in that effort,” St. Luke’s Clinic Registration Employee, Katie Godden says.

CHUM Executive Director John Cole says this is a timely donation as the need for these items rises this time of year.

“This is a quite timely donation. The holiday giving season is over and so to be able to have supplies come near the end of January is going to take us into February and March; this is absolutely wonderful,” Cole says.

CHUM’s warming center serves 100’s of people every day and night. If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at Chum’s office on West 2nd Street in Duluth.