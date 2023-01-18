Coffee Conversation: MN Schools Seek Extended Covid-19 Relief Funds

DULUTH, Minn. — While the brunt of Covid clears out, so does its funding relief. However, there may be some hope for schools in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday plans for a $12 billion budget proposal focusing on kids and families — with a big portion on the education front.

We caught up with Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas on Wednesday morning. He talked about why relief funds are still needed to rehabilitate students in and out of the classroom.

A few things listed in Walz’s proposal include,

A total of over $2 billion in education spending over the next two years.

Reducing the special education cross subsidy for school districts by 50%.

$813 million for universal school meals.

Funding for hiring school counselors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and chemical health counselors.

Workforce initiative to address staffing shortages in said areas.

School funding would be tied to inflation starting in 2026 if the package passes.

More news regarding the proposal and its movement will unfold over the next few weeks.