High-Risk Predatory Offender Registered As ‘Homeless’ In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A high-risk, level three predatory offender is considered homeless in Duluth, according to a news release Wednesday from the Duluth Police Department.

Michael Thomas Kleiber, 46, served prison time for sexual conduct against a staff member at a group home he resided in, according to police.

Klieber approached the woman from behind, held a knife to her throat and attempted to remove her clothes.

Klieber does not have a supervising agent because his sentence has expired. He was released on Jan. 4, 2023.

The Duluth Police Department is available to provide “useful information on personal safety” by calling 218-730-5400.

