High-Risk Predatory Offender Registered As ‘Homeless’ In Duluth
Michael Kleiber was released from prison Jan. 1, 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — A high-risk, level three predatory offender is considered homeless in Duluth, according to a news release Wednesday from the Duluth Police Department.
Michael Thomas Kleiber, 46, served prison time for sexual conduct against a staff member at a group home he resided in, according to police.
Klieber approached the woman from behind, held a knife to her throat and attempted to remove her clothes.
Klieber does not have a supervising agent because his sentence has expired. He was released on Jan. 4, 2023.
The Duluth Police Department is available to provide “useful information on personal safety” by calling 218-730-5400.