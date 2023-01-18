Northern Lights Elementary Students Hit the Slopes

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior had a chance to hit the slopes of Spirit Mountain Wednesday.

The three-week program at a discounted rate is put on through the school’s snow club.

49 kids will learn the basics on how to ski or snowboard. Each week, kids start by getting into groups and will work their way up from tier one to tier three which are the big hills.

“I think it’s a great winter sport. I started snowboarding when I was maybe 18 years old, switched to skiing just last year. So, I enjoy it, I think it’s a good winter activity to get them active and moving,” Northern Lights Elementary Snow Club Coordinator, Kari Miller says.

FOX 21’s Morning Meteorologist Ken Slama was one of the parents in attendance, helping his kids and others get the hang of the slopes.

“This is my second year and it’s a lot easier to organize this year, first year was a little wonky back and forth. But yeah, it’s not too bad, it’s pretty organized, parents are really good at communicating, just getting that stuff out there early in the year was also a bonus,” Miller says.

And who knows, maybe some of these kids will take on the sport professionally down the road.