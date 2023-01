Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Grab 7th Victory of Season in Contest Against Pine City

The Eskomos (7-5) will next play Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team improved to 7-5 on the year on Wednesday, defeating Pine City 70 to 61.

