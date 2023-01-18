Spicer Set for Homecoming as UMD Men’s Hockey Travels to North Dakota

Freshman forward Cole Spicer is a Grand Forks, ND native.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after being swept last weekend in Omaha.

The Bulldogs hope to change their fortunes on the road as they head to the Ralph to take on North Dakota.

Both teams are in similar spots in the NCHC standings. With the Bulldogs holding off the Fighting Hawks by just one point.

In their last three meetings, it’s come down to just one goal as UND boasts a three game winning streak.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says he’s expecting a close contest once again.

“I’ve been talking to people that have seen them play. They’ve been a really good team and then they’ve haven’t been as consistent as they want to be, just like us. Keep hearing that their goaltending hasn’t been great but I don’t really buy into that. Maybe the numbers aren’t. But, yeah I think there are some paralells. Anytime you play them, you know it’s going to be a very hard, contested, intense series. Not a lot of room on the rink,” said Sandelin.

This weekend’s series will also mark a homecoming for freshman forward Cole Spicer. As you can imagine, he’s excited to see some familiar faces.

“Yeah I have some good buddies on the team. Jackson Kunz, grew up playing with him. Dane Montgomery, another local kid. Kaleb Johnson, who had his first start in net last weekend. So just kind of the local guys that I skate with in the summer, grew up playing. Not really so much trash talk, just kind of saying what’s up and stuff like that. Excited for the weekend and the challenge. But, it will be good to see them and play against them again,” said Spicer.

Game one is set for Friday at 7:07 PM.