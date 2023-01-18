Sunset Snowshoe at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn.– Adventure awaits at Glensheen Mansion as the property’s sunset snowshoeing kicked off this weekend for the winter season.

The snow covered estate welcomes visitors to explore the grounds of the historic destination for free.

Snowshoes are available to borrow, but they are not required. Guests can also hike the area.

Organizers recommend checking out the Lake Superior Shoreline and nearby rivers that run through the estate.

As many as 30 visitors can get in on the sunset snowshoeing nights.

“It’s what makes Glensheen a great community asset, we can have this type of event and we can open the grounds for free and welcome folks down and that’s what we want to be is a hub for the community as well as being a space people can come and visit and see this history and take a tour.” Says Glensheen Marketing Manager Mike Mayou.

Snowshoeing happens every Wednesday evening in February. From four until seven.

And if outdoors aren’t your thing, Glensheen continues to host tours inside the mansion during weekends.