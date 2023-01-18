The DECC To Host Free ‘Big Movies’ In February

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free and enjoy movies, the DECC is ready for you every Thursday in February for Big Movies @ The DECC.

“This event features family movies on a big screen in Harbor Side Ballroom, a BYO -Blanket or Bean Bag affair,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC communication director. Big Movies at the DECC is part of a new, ongoing series of no-cost/low-cost events inviting the community to come ‘Hang out at the DECC.’ Other such events have included the current Sunrise Coffee and the past Vinyl Happy Hour.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with concessions available. The movie starts at 6:30 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

2/2: Top Gun: Maverick

2/9: Back to the Future

2/16: Grease

2/23: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

More information is available at decc.org.