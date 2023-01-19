Blood Donations Needed

Blood Donation Month

Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month.

Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more.

In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has four locations: Duluth, Superior, Hibbing and Virginia. You can schedule an appointment to donate blood by contacting Memorial Blood Centers either online at mbc.org/donate or by calling 888-448-3253