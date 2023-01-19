Bulldogs Forward Gabbie Hughes Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award

The list will be trimmed down in February before the winner is announced on Friday, April 7th.

DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes is one of the leaders on the UMD women’s hockey team. It just so happens, she also plays a big role in the community.

And because of that, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Wednesday.

A top 3 finalist last year, Hughes is a co-founder of the non-profit Sophie’s Squad, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health of athletes from the youth level to college.

