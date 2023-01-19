Duluth East Boys Hockey Keeps Rolling with Win Over C-E-C

Duluth East will be back in action next Thursday, on the road against Hopkins for a 7 PM start. While, C-E-C will have a quick turn around, facing off with the Academy of Holy Angels, Friday for a 7 PM puck drop.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team picked up their tenth win on the season, with a dominating 8-1 win over Cloquet Esko Carlton, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks would score early in the first period. While, the Greyhounds posted goals in each period, but the third would be the most electric, finding the net five times in the final frame.

Duluth East will be back in action next Thursday, on the road against Hopkins for a 7 PM start. While, C-E-C will have a quick turn around, facing off with the Academy of Holy Angels, Friday for a 7 PM puck drop.