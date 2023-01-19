Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance

DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open.

The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.

It offers different takes on the classic tater tot hotdish, and as long as snow is on the ground, they plan to keep serving.

“You know we figured folks were gonna be standing in line outside. They don’t wanna wait for us to fry fries or that type of thing. So, we wanted something we can hand over real quick you know kind of a rib-sticking comfy classic warm and inexpensive, and have a little fun,” said Benjamin Thoen, Chief Tater Tot Chef.

The truck is well-prepared to be open all winter, no matter the weather.

“We carry salt with us, ice melt, we carry a shovel to clean a path in front of the service window and an axe for the firewood. So, we’re pretty well equipped to handle any kind of weather we come across,” said Thoen.

Haulin’ Hotdish’s first public event will be at the Miller Hill Subaru on the 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’d like to keep up with them, you can give their Facebook page a follow.