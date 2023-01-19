Northwestern’s Trevor Eliason Commits to Play Football at UW-Whitewater

On the field, Eliason would find the end zone five times and tally six and a half sacks on the defensive side.

MAPLE, Wis.- Another Northwestern standout will be making the next step in their football career.

The latest being all-state tight end and defensive end Trevor Eliason.

Eliason announced via his own twitter page that he will suit up for the Warhawks of UW-Whitewater next fall.

The senior would rack up plenty of honors as he was all-region and 1st team all-conference.

On the field, Eliason would find the end zone five times and tally six and a half sacks on the defensive side.