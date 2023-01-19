Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys & Girls Complete Doubleheader Sweep Over Rival Duluth Denfeld

DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Duluth East boys and girls basketball teams would take down crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

The Duluth East boys would go on to win their contest 80 to 59.

Patrick Smith led East with 21 points.

The Greyhounds (10-3) will next host Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday.

Denfeld (7-9) will look to bounce back at Hermantown on Tuesday.

Then earlier in the day, the Greyhound girls knocked off the Hunters 69 to 30.

Duluth East (10-6) will play at Grand Rapids on Monday.

The Hunters (2-11) will host South Shore on Monday.