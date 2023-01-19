UMD Football Hires Luke Olson as New Defensive Backs Coach

Olson spent the last three seasons at the University of Sioux Falls, coaching up the defensive line.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team has a new assistant coach. And he comes from a divisional foe.

The Bulldogs today announced the hiring of Luke Olson as their defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator.

Olson will oversee a secondary that was ranked first in the conference and 35th in the country for passing defense.

Olson has also previously spent time at North Dakota State and the University of Minnesota.