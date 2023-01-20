Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Celebrates 50 Years with Exhibition

DULUTH, Minn. — Opening Tuesday, January 24, “The Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild” exhibition at the Tweed Museum of Art.

For fifty years, the Duluth Fiber Guild has been gathering in fellowship around an appreciation of textile arts, sharing traditions and exploring the creative limits of the medium.

Curator Annie Dugan and Fiber Artist Louise Young joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the 5-year celebration.

The show focuses on the work of guild founder and world-renowned weaving expert Janet Meany, along with a range of work by current guild members.

The opening reception is taking place Tuesday, January 24 from 5-7pm.