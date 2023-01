Coffee Conversation: Realtor Tom Acton Talks Current State of Housing Market

DULUTH, Minn. — Some good news for those looking to buy or sell their homes, the red-hot housing market is starting to cool. However, high demand and limited selection still remains relevant.

RE/MAX Realtor Tom “Action” Acton joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the current state of the housing market.

For more information on RE/MAX Results or Tom’s private office, Action Acton Team — click here.