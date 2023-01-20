First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week.

Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered

FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and even a sensory room.

The owners grew up in Superior, and after seeing similar play spots in Minneapolis, they decided to open up their own in their hometown.

There is even spaces to throw a birthday party. And all ages are welcome to the fun with adult supervision.

“I have literally talked about it as a kid growing up, so we just went for it, we knew our kids loved it and our nieces and nephews loved it, so I just love that we get to share it with our community.” FunLand Owner Desiree Hughes said.

The best part of FunLand is that they plan on being open 356 days a year, even on holidays. Doors are open at 11 AM until 8 PM.

New equipment is already planned in the future, with hopes of adding a splash pad. And the owners welcome new suggestions on possible additions.

“We have enough space to run, that’s what we need, these kids need to run all that energy, get tired, take a nap, and go to bed. We have 68 hundred feet of just fun, that’s how I look at it, for for all these kids. Hughes said.

On Valentines day, FunLand will be hosting a BINGO party and there is even prizes to give away.

Daily passes are available for 12 dollars. But there is also a monthly membership, and punch cards.

Open in the Mariner business mall in Superior.