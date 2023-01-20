Late Goal Lifts Hermantown Boys Hockey Past Moorhead, Denfeld Drops 2nd Straight

Hermantown (12-1-1) will next play at St. Thomas Academy on Saturday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A goal by Will Esterbrooks with 10 seconds left would lift Hermantown boys hocket past Moorhead 3-2 on Friday.

In other boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld would fall to East Grand Forks 5 to 1.

The Hunters (10-7-1) will look to bounce back Saturday at home against Warroad.