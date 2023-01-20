Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene.

It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior.

You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.

Tickets include one signature cocktail, snacks, and three rounds of bingo.

Social hour starts at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

The event has traditionally sold out, so don’t procrastinate.

Click here for tickets and more information.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be the MC again this year.

Watch the video below from last year’s Musical Bingo at Superior’s Spirit Room.

