On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory.

“A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be the MC.

Musician Todd Eckart will be performing, along with local band Born Too Late.

Guests are encouraged to dress up, dance and have fun.

The party starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

Click here to purchase online. And click here to hear Eckart performing recently on our morning show as a preview to the event.

Money raised will benefit the Duluth Armory Arts and Music Center and the future of the historic Armory building on London road.

It’s being renovated right now with an opening date set for 2024.