Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building

Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts.

The building was bought ten years ago by Grant Carlson who told Fox 21, that he was ” young and saw it as an opportunity.” That was decades after the jail was moved from that building One of the developers, Meghan Elliot, spoke a little about the history of the building, “100 years and one month ago the jail was approved to be built by the county board. The original price tag in 1922 was $300,000, when it was finished two years later the cost had risen to $737,000.

The largest apartment in the building is a two bedroom that has a stunning view of the Lift Bridge and Lake Superior. There are apartments designated as income restricted, which means according to the he federal definition, they are affordable to lower income people.

The new units also begin to help address the shortage of housing in Duluth. Minnesota Senator Tina Smtih was on hand for the ribbon cutting and talked about the housing shortage. “It’s overcome unit by unit, home by home and that’s what you ae all doing here today. So I congratulate you and I thank you. I’m going to be bragging every elsewhere I go. Thanks so much and it’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this celebration.”

Eight of the apartments have already been rented and the property manager says interest in the building has picked up considerably since the first of the year.