Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet

Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive.

January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland

Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine AM to three PM.

Red Cross partnered with the NFL to bring a lucky winner to the Super Bowl, but to enter participants must donate blood.

“Every two minutes somebody needs blood, so it is life saving and it is critical. A person can only donate about once every two months but those units can get used up a lot faster then that so we try to keep a consistent base of people donating.” Red Cross Collection Specialist Matt Adelmann said.

Red Cross will be putting on a drive at UMD on February 15th. As well as a drive at Saint Scholastica on February 22nd.