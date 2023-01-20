“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center.

It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.

Now, because it happens at 10 a.m., the sipping is hot chocolate rather than an adult beverage. Hartley is trying to branch out from its traditional and popular youth-oriented programs. It’s one way to help people embrace winter, rather than just endure it.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve realized since the pandemic, there’s been this big push to get outside. And we’ve noticed a huge influx of people in Hartley Park. And our goal is to get them inside Hartley Nature Center and see what types of programs we offer. To get people to socialize, to get people to interact with us, and the community, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Matt Willey, Stewardship and Recreation Program Manager.

If foot travel is not your idea of a great way to spend the winter, Hartley also has another option. How about a social, fat-fire bike ride? You can pedal up and down the multi-use trail, on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. The pedaling begins at 6 p.m.