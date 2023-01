Tour of Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center

Travel through Duluth's rich hockey history, into the locker rooms and onto the ice in this special segment.

DULUTH, Min.- Fox 21’s Cam Derr is joined with Duluth Heritage Chair Pat Francisco for a special look inside the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

