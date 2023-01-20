UMD’s Steeves, James, & Kaiser Named as Hobey Baker Award Nominees

The Bulldogs are in North Dakota this weekend to play the Fighting Hawks.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD has had six hobey baker award winners in the past.

And now three players will have a chance to make it seven as they were named nominees on Thursday.

Ben Steeves, Dominic James, and Wyatt Kaiser all made the list.

Steeves has shined in his freshman season as he leads the team in goals, points, shots, and power play goals.

James sits behind Steeves with 13 points, seven of which are goals, and six are assists.

Finally, Kaiser is a defensive standout for UMD, as he has 18 blocks and a plus three rating.

Voting for the Hobey Baker nominees can be made daily at: https://hobeybaker.com/awards/vote-for-hobey/