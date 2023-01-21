190 Degree Coffee Celebrates One Year

Duluth, Minn. –It ws one year ago Saturday that a coffee shop in Lincoln Park opened up, bringing some much needed life to the area after Covid-19. 190 Degree Coffee and Tea celebrated its one year anniversary today, with free drip c

offee, cookies, and an opportunity to enter a raffle to win merchandise such as baked goods from local bakeries such as Positively Third Street Bakery and Duluth’s Best Bread.

“It’s crazy” said Carol Reinert, the co- manager.” I remember when we were first making the schedule we had like three people on all day, but now it’s hard to have any less than two people on at one time. So we definitely expanded and have been more welcomed than we can imagine. Our staff is incredible and our community incredible. Honestly, I’m super impressed all over.”

190 degree coffee also cycles through different coffee brews each month, one that’s coming up is Coffee Roaster created by Women in March for Women’s history month. In February 19 Degree will feature brews from Underwood Coffee and Almanac Coffee, which are both local coffee roasters. 190 Coffee also has a specialty drink to check out for Valentine’s Day, but they say that you’ll have to check them out to know what it is.