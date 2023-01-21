Ciders Highlighted in DECC Event

Duluth, Minn. –It was a first in Duluth,the Cider North event at the DECC, featured ciders from around the area and around the state.

So what is cider, it’s not beer and it’s not wine? So cider making is wine making,” said Jason Dayton the co-founder of MN Cider and V.P. of MN Cider Guild said, ”We’re actually all bonded wineries. and so what’s really important is that we work with fruit and we ferment apples the same way a winemaker would ferment grapes”

For the first time, the DECC held Cider North, an event partnered with the MN Cider Guild bringing 13 Minnesota crafted ciders to Duluth.

Olivia Niska, the organizer of the event for the DECC said, “I think people really like Duluth Cider and Wild State, the ones that we have here in Duluth and I think that they are just looking here to expand and see what else is out there.”

Dayton went on to say, “Cider is an incredible beverage, it’s extremely versatile. Cider has all of the complexities and intricacies of wine, but it has the low but it has a low ABV insatiability of beer.”

The people who attended this sold out event had nothing but positive things to say. But some chose not to tell us their names. “Absolutely. We were just talking about it being cool if it was outside too, like in the fall?”

Another attendee said, it’s great! There’s a great turnout and an amazing place to stay. Yeah it’s been a great day.”

In the downstairs area of the DECC there were games taking place which made the afternoon all that much more fun.