Kids Race For Health

Duluth, Minn. — It’s hard to stay active in the winter because sometimes it’s just too cold. Well, for kids there is a series of free indoor races to help keep them active.

In partnership with grandma’s marathon, the Young Athletes Foundation had races with kids ranging from 1 to 14. The event was held at the Ward Wells Field House at UMD. Before each race kids did some much needed stretches so that they didn’t get hurt when they were running on the track

Greg Happala, the organizer of the event said, “So a part of our programing, the Young Athletes Foundation is fortunate enough to put on a series of events like this throughout the year. They’re all free. It’s a free opportunity for parents to bring their kids out to get some exercise in a fun environment that’s all about coming out and having fun.”>

This is the second race in the series of three free races. More information can be found on grandma’s marathon website. The next race is on February 4, at the Marcovich Wellness Center at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and races start at 10 a.m.