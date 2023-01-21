No. 14 Denfeld Boys Hockey Falls at Home to No. 1 Warroad

The Hunters will look to bounce back, next Thursday, on the road against Rock Ridge. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked team for Class A in the state of Minnesota, Warroad on Saturday at the Duluth Heritage Center.

The Warriors put up eight goals through regulation, however, did not complete the shutout. Arttu Mollberg landed the lone goal for the Hunters in the second period, but would fall 8-1.

