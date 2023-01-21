Superior Girls Basketball Keeps Rolling with Big Section Win

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls basketball team extended their hot streak to 13 with a 68-60 win over Hudson at home, Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans were led by seniors Emma Raye with 27 points and Savannah Leopold with 18 points in the win.

Next up, Superior will make the short trek to Cloquet, Tuesday for a 7:15 PM start time.