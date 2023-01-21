Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior

Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget.

Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”

“Well, we’ve done a lot of things including funding schools at a much higher level, but I’ll talk specifically about Superior,” said Evers. “We have brought several small businesses, we have provided resources for several small businesses to open up in downtown Superior. They’re great businesses and doing a great job. When you bring, make those small investments in small businesses it makes a downtown grow better. They hire local, they buy local and they join the Chamber of Commerce that lifts up the entire city. So I feel very proud.”