Yellowjackets’ Win Streak Snapped by North Central

Levy Miguel led the way for the Yellowjackets with 19 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s basketball team’s seven-game win streak was halted after dropping a close one (67-63) to UMAC opponent North Central.

Levy Miguel led the way for the Yellowjackets with 19 points.

UWS will host Finlandia, next Friday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym for a 5:30 PM tip-off.