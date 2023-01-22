Car Rear-Ends Shuttle Going to Lutsen Mountains Resort With 14 People On-Board

LUTSEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A car rear-ended a shuttle with 14 people on-board heading to Lutsen Mountains on Sunday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

None of the people in the shuttle were injured.

The accident happened on Highway 61 and Poplar River Road.

The shuttle was turning left to go toward the Lutsen Mountains Resort when it was rear-ended by a Prius that didn’t stop in time.

The 38-year-old man who was driving the Prius and a 10-year-old boy who was a passenger were brought to a hospital with minor injuries.