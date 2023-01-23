43rd Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition

DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the last day for the 43rd annual Northland Figure Skating Competition and Execl Series held at the DECC. The 4-day-long event brought in 517 skaters from across the nation and even other countries.

Ranging from solo to team performances, the program welcomed experienced competitors, but there was also a chance for beginners to skate without being scored. First and second place winners of each category received cash prizes. Skaters competing in the event said they have been preparing for their skate for multiple weeks.

“A lot of my family and friends can come watch and see what I do, because most of them don’t understand any of it, and once they see it in person it’s a lot more entertaining,” Figure Skater Madeline Manion said.

Starting on Jan. 19, the free-skating and music events were held throughout Friday and Saturday. Taking place at Amzoil Arena and the DECC ice rink. The competition was free to all spectators, and drew a large crowd for its final day. Organizers provided information on hotels and restaurants for travelling skaters.

“You get to show the judges what you really can do and show that you are good, and you know what you’re doing. Like you are supposed to be there and meant to be there,” Manion and Natalie Warren said.

For anyone looking to try their hand at figure skating. The Duluth Figure Skating club will be hosting learn to skate events every week until February 25th at The Mars Lakeview Arena. There is also memberships for the club, registration is available through their website.