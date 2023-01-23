Brooke Olson Grabs Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her storybook career at UMD.

The latest being another NSIC North Player of the Week honor.

It’s Olson’s 2nd of the year and 6th of her career that she has been awarded the weekly award.

There was no one stopping Olson this weekend as she had a career-high 35 points against Southwest Minnesota State and before that she had 29 against Sioux Falls on Friday.

All in all, she averaged 32 points per game on 64 percent from the field with seven and a half rebounds.

Olson and the Bulldogs return home this weekend to face Wayne State on Friday.