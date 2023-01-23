Bulldogs Stay at #6 in Poll, Bell Named WCHA Defender of the Week for 3rd Time

Bell also ranks third among the Bulldogs in scoring this season.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was another weekend of domination for the UMD women’s hockey team. But, the Bulldogs will remain at number six in the poll.

They would outscore St. Thomas 8 to 1 to pick up the sweep as well as extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

UMD as a whole has flipped the switch since their last meeting with the Tommies on December 10th. Only letting up three goals total while putting in 25 themselves.

UMD preps for a big weekend series as they welcome in 3rd ranked Minnesota on Friday.

Ashton Bell continues to rack up WCHA defender of the week awards.

She earned her 3rd on Monday after a three point weekend in the Bulldogs series against St. Thomas.

Bell helped the league’s best defensive team allow just one goal, despite facing 10 power play opportunities from the Tommies.

Bell would also move into sole possession of seventh among all UMD scoring defenseman with 71 points.

