Coffee Conversation: Riverside Soy Candles and For Floral Sake Host DIY Winter Workshop

DULUTH, Minn. — Riverside Soy Candles and For Floral Sake team-up to hold DIY Winter Workshop.

Create your own soy candle and build a colorful bouquet while sipping on morning mimosas at Riverside Soy Candles.

Beth Hanson from For Floral Sake and Danette Thacker from Riverside Soy Candles previewed the workshop on FOX21’s morning newscast.

The event is taking place Saturday, January 28th from 10am-12:30pm.

All materials are included.

Cost is $100 per person.